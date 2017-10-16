× Bill Murray Helps Fellow Cubs Fans Announce Pregnancy

CHICAGO — Singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” wasn’t the only thing actor Bill Murray did at Game 3 of the National League Division series. He also helped fellow Cubs fans Robbie Schloss and Kirsten Barrish Schloss announce their pregnancy in a video for the couple’s parents.

“I’ve got news for you. You’re gonna be grandparents,” Murray said while pointing to Robbie and Kirsten.

“Bill Murray, thank you for making my parents cry,” Robbie later wrote on Instagram.

There, he announced that baby Schloss is expected in April 2018.

The couple didn’t announce the baby’s gender, but we can hope the family’s new addition will be a devoted Cubs fan too.