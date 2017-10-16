Bowe Bergdahl Pleads Guilty To Desertion

Posted 9:35 am, October 16, 2017, by , Updated at 09:37AM, October 16, 2017

Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy via his attorney Monday.  .

Bergdahl was charged after he disappeared from his base in Afghanistan in June 2009 and was held in captivity by the Taliban until May 2014.  The Taliban released Bergdahl in a prisoner swap for five detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

During questioning from a judge, Bergdahl said Monday, “I left my observation post on my own.”  He also said, “I understand leaving was against the law.”

This is a developing story.