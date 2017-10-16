DART Introduces New Mobile App

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The myDART app is available starting Monday, for free, for both Apple and Android devices.

This new app allows you to buy a bus pass right on your phone and immediately use it to get on the bus.

DART Communications Officer Amanda Wanke said the app also allowed them to create an unlimited local and express route day pass, which they were unable to do with paper passes.

"One of the conveniences of the myDART app and the passes you can buy on there, is they're rolling passes that you can choose to activate when you want. So a 7-day pass, I might buy it today but not use it until Sunday. So it would be good from Sunday until that following Saturday or a 31 day pass," Wanke said.

All you have to do is create an account, search for bus passes and link your debit or credit card to the app.

Wanke said they did a test run of the app with 50 riders and several bus drivers and had great feedback and even made some changes before the app launch on Monday.

"We want to make it as easy to ride the bus as possible. More than 70 percent of our riders have smartphones. We've surveyed our riders to find that out. And we know, for more riders, it will give them the option to ride the bus at the last minute, not worry about if they have cash or if they have a pass and that makes it more convenient and easier to use," Wanke said.

Wanke said after they work out any possible kinks with the new mobile tickets, they will add a trip planner and bus tracker to the myDART app.