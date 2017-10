Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Sunday marks the 100th year anniversary for the first African American officer candidate class in Iowa to be commissioned into the United States Army.

The class was the first black class in the nation to be granted permission. Historian and founder of the Warrior Class 1 project, Robert Morris, sat down with Channel 13's Jodi Whitworth to discuss the significant role this played in both Iowa and the United State's history.