Most Complete T-Rex Remains Ever Found Being Excavated at Utah Museum

UTAH -- The most complete remains of a Tyrannosaurs rex unearthed to date have arrived at the Natural History Museum of Utah.

A helicopter pulled the remains out of the ground this weekend. Discovered two years ago, the T-rex remains are about 75 million years old. The fossilized remains are 80% complete.

Paleontologists at the Natural History Muesum lab will now get to work chipping away at the rock. There is no telling how long it will take to excavate the remains, but museum officials say it could take months.