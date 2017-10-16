In this week's Murphy's Law, Keith Murphy talks about the good, bad, and ugly of his rain-soaked day in Ames.
Murphy’s Law: Fun in the Rain at Jack Trice Stadium
-
Murphy’s Law: Wadley High-Stepping Does Not Equal Taunting
-
Murphy’s Law: Let’s Hear it for the Cy-Hawk Rivalry
-
Matt Campbell Trusts the Process, Ready for Year Two
-
Murphy’s Law: Bobby Elliott Leaves Behind a Legacy of Love and Respect
-
Murphy’s Law: Thoughts on Penn State-Iowa, and An Instant Classic
-
-
Murphy’s Law: Artful Burns of New Cyclone Logo
-
Murphy’s Law: Instant Classic Reinforces Why Cy-Hawk Game Should Never Go Away
-
Murphy’s Law: Cyclone Football Fans Deserve More Than Mediocre
-
Murphy’s Law: Why Stop at Solheim Cup? Bring It All On.
-
Murphy’s Law: CyHawk Rivalry ANF vs AHF
-
-
Cyclones Open Football Camp for Matt Campbell’s Second Season as Coach
-
Murphy’s Law: Iowa Lineman Sean Welsh Made His Most Important Contribution Off the Field
-
Murphy’s Law: John McEnroe Tells Unnecessary Truth