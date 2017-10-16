× Newton Nursing Home Robbed of Prescriptions by Armed Men

NEWTON, Iowa — Police in Newton say two men robbed a nursing home early Sunday morning at gunpoint.

Police were called to Nelson Manor Nursing Home at 2:48am on Sunday. The caller reported that two men carrying handguns entered the building and stole medication. The suspects are described as black males where dark clothing and bandannas over their faces.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Jasper County Crime Stoppers at 641-792-8362 or leave a tip at www.jaspercrimestoppers.com