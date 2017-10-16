Newton Nursing Home Robbed Over the Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON, Iowa -- Early Sunday morning, the staff and clients at Nelson Manor Nursing Home in Newton got two unexpected guests.

“As the two males entered the building, they were armed with handguns, and they displayed the handguns and essentially demanded access to the medication,” said Rob Burdess, Newton Chief of Police.



They robbed the nursing home with handguns. Luckily, no one was hurt and many of the elderly clients were still sleeping.

Burdess couldn’t share how much of each drug was stolen as the incident is still being investigated. Channel 13 attempted to talk with the nursing home about the incident, but the business declined to comment.

No arrests have been made and police are still searching for two suspects described as "two black males, wearing dark clothes and bandanas over their faces."



Burdess doesn’t believe this specific nursing home was targeted, but he does say a growing number of them are being robbed across the country.

“Newton has had nothing similar to this. I do know that around the state and around the country, as a result of the opioid epidemic, there are pharmacies and care facilities and other types of facilities that house narcotics and other drugs that are being targeted for this type of crime,” said Chief Burdess.

Burdess is encouraged by the quality and quantity of the tips so far and he’s optimistic an arrest will soon be made. In the meantime, the department is connecting with other local nursing homes and telling them to be on high alert.

