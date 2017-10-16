Plumber Helps Police Arrest Suspect in Fort Dodge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Dan Riley currently runs a plumbing business but he used to be a police officer, and those instincts kicked in on Monday morning when he saw trouble while on his way to work.

"I seen Officer (Tom) Steck, who I know," said Riley. "He was being assaulted by an individual, and Officer Steck was trying to arrest him and was having a hard time doing it."

Around 10:25 a.m., police were on patrol in the area of 3rd Ave North and North 9th Street. While in the area, officers recognized 40-year-old Donald Rundall III, who was known to have outstanding arrest warrants. When an officer attempted to take Rundall into custody, police say Rundall struck the officer in the face and began fleeing on foot.

When Riley saw Rundall was getting away from police, he got involved.

"So then I got out of my vehicle at about 4th Ave North and North 9th Street, stepped in front of the guy, the guy swung and struck me in the forehead," he said. "And then, after that, I grabbed him and threw him down to the ground and held him until officers arrived. Officers arrived, then I just held his feet because he was kicking the officers."

Riley sustained a laceration on his forehead, but refused medical treatment.

"(In) my job, I get scratched and banged up every day," he said. "So, I mean, it's really, really nothing."

The Fort Dodge Police Department extended a special thanks to Riley for assisting.

"We appreciate his help in this," said Captain Ryan Gruenberg. "I mean, obviously it's something that we really don't encourage citizens to do on a day-to-day basis, but in this aspect it worked out for us, so we appreciate his help."

Rundall was taken into custody on several charges.