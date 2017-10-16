Police Working to Identify Urbandale Burglars Caught on Camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- A pair of burglars in Urbandale made it a little easier for police to find them.

The two were caught on camera after breaking into a home on Friday evening, and one was even holding what appears to be the homeowner's computer tower. They eventually noticed the camera and shut it off, but by then it was already too late.

The robbery happened around 8 p.m. at a property on Briarwood Lane. Police say lights were on in the home when two broke through a glass patio door to get inside. They also say the homeowners were at a funeral when the burglary took place.

Anyone who can identify the thieves is asked to call Urbandale police at 515-252-8251.