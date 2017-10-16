× Reiman Gardens Carving 650 Jack-O-Lanterns This Week

AMES, Iowa- Reiman Gardens at Iowa State University will be an assembly line for jack-o-lantern carving this week.

Reiman is having an event this weekend called Spirits in the Gardens. There will be some trick or treats, some story telling, and Saturday night and Sunday a Jack-O-Lantern Walk, with 650 lit pumpkins.

In order to have that many jack-o-lanterns, Reiman Gardens is asking it’s volunteer base, and some members of the public to come out to help with the carving.

“Last year we did 500 Jack-O-Lanterns, we did pretty well, so we thought we’d up our game and do 650 Jack-O-Lanterns,” said Nathan Brockman, of Reiman Gardens. “Got people that are coming in and are cutting out stencils,drawing those on the pumpkins.”

Brockman said later this week people would be coming in and actually doing the carving.

“Last year we did a lot of free hand this year we’re doing a lot more stencils,” said Brockman “So they’re a lot fancier pumpkins than just your standard triangle eyes crooked nose, and missing a tooth smile mouth.”

On Saturday and Sunday there will be Activities and Story telling, as well as Trick or Treat at Reiman from 4-7pm.

The Jack-O-Lantern Walk goes from 7-10pm on Saturday and from 7-9pm on Sunday night.

There is an admission charge to Reiman Gardens.