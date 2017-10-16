× Researching an Organization Before Making a Donation

DES MOINES Iowa – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and if someone is planning to donate to an organization, he or she can see where the money is going.

Deputy Attorney General for Iowa’s Department of Justice Nation Blake said it is important to do research on an organization, before making a donation.

“The tools that we recommend are GuideStar, charity navigator, and you could also go to www. Give.org, and all three of those will give some more information about what percentage goes toward overhead costs, what percentage goes toward cancer research, or whatever it is your most passionate about,” Blake said.

Blake said to call the coordinator of the organization that is asking you to donate. If he or she cannot tell you where the money will go towards, then you should reconsider.

“They [the organization] usually have the ability to divvy it up by categories. You might not be able to say ‘well I know my individual dollar went to this individual research project’, but you can see the amount of money that’s coming in and how they are spending it,” Blake said.

Blake said do the research, so you know if the organization is legitimate or not.

“Whether you are the person doing the fundraising, or whether you are being the person asked to give, that you do the research. Figure out what’s legitimate, what you really care about and what organization is really helping people. Even if you are the fundraiser, you need to do the same type of research and make sure it is legitimate. That way you can feel more comfortable,” Blake said.

GuideStar, CharityNavigator and give.org will show you the organizations taxes, programs, financials and more.