Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Over the weekend, athletes from around the world competed in the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii, including Channel 13's own Sonya Heitshusen!

She finished the race in just under 13 and a half hours after running, swimming, and biking over 140 miles. She spent time on Monday getting some much-needed rest, but checked in to share more details about her experience.