Updated Change of Venue Requested in Cedar Bridge Arson Trial

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa -- One of the teens accused of setting a Madison County bridge on fire was back in court.

On Monday, Alex Hoff's attorney asked the court to reconsider a change of venue order. In August, a judge moved his trial to Jasper County, but both the defense and prosecutors agree either Pottawattamie or Scott Counties would be more appropriate. Their concern is that Hoff won't get a fair trial anywhere in central Iowa.

Back in April, investigators say Hoff and two others lit the Cedar Bridge on fire. Hoff currently faces charges of second degree arson and criminal mischief, and will be tried as an adult.

There is no word on when the judge could issue a decision on Monday's motion.