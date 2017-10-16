Valley Junction Given ‘Historic’ Certification

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A metro community that has long called itself historic now has the certification to back it up.

Historic Valley Junction has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The designation covers 52 properties along a three-block stretch of 5th Street, as well as several cross streets that developed in the railroad boom of the 1890s.

Local officials say they've been working for years for this designation.

"This has been something a long time coming, but it's nice for the district, it's nice for the city of West Des Moines, nice for the community because again, truly, the community supports this district. The whole metro community supports this district, so it's nice to have this honor," said Jim Miller.

This certification is a step toward eligibility for Valley Junction to receive various federal preservation tax credits.