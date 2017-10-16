In this week's What's Bugging Andy, Andy Fales address the soccer haters rejoicing over the USA not making the 2018 World Cup.
What’s Bugging Andy? Grumpy Soccer Haters
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Selective Sports Outrage
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Not the North Dakota State Bison
-
What’s Bugging Andy? National Anthem Protests Outrage
-
What’s Bugging Andy? We’re #1
-
What’s Bugging Andy? The Dip(p) in ESPN Quality
-
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Something Missing at Johnston High School
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Getting Names Right
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Jack Trice Stadium Might Be Too Nice
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Drake Needs a New Athletics Director
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Hoiberg’s Not Coming Back
-
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Not Mr. Drake
-
What’s Bugging Andy: Stop Making Cutbacks to the DNR
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Dale’s Leaving.