All Ankeny Students to Receive Lunch, Even if Account Balance is Negative

ANKENY, Iowa — Monday night the Ankeny School Board approved a policy where all students will be served meals even if their account is in debt.

Back in September the board passed an initial policy where students kindergarten through 7th grade would receive meals no matter their balance, but students in eighth through 12th would be denied after two balances in the red.

The new policy means all students, regardless of grade level, will get a meal.

There will be other repercussions if accounts end up under $50.