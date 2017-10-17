× Ankeny Students Helping Hungry Polk County Residents

ANKENY, Iowa — A group of young elementary kids took the initiative Tuesday morning to help those in need.

A small group of fifth-grade student ambassadors from Ashland Ridge Elementary in Ankeny spent their morning collecting food donations for Polk County food pantries.

The school partnered with “The Hunger Free Polk County Initiative” and Polk County Supervisor Steve Van Oort.

Tuesday’s goal was to bring in 100 food items. The students exceeded the goal bring in 122 food items and say they’re looking to double or even triple that amount by Wednesday, helping those struggling to make ends meet.

“Are we going to fix the problem? Probably not. But can we help? Yes we can. And we will partner with anybody who steps up and says, `How can we help?’” said Supervisor Van Oort.

The food drive will go on until the end of the week.

If you would like to make a donation or volunteer with a food pantry, go to hungerfreepolkcounty.org.