OTTUMWA, Iowa -- A convicted felon in Ottumwa is back behind bars on Tuesday, facing several charges.

Police and drug task force officers searched an apartment on Tuesday morning, looking for items related to a robbery investigation. During the search, officers found 36-year-old Marcus Jackson carrying a handgun.

Jackson was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana. Police also found potential evidence for the robbery investigation.