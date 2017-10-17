Former Fox News Anchor Speaking Out Against Sexual Harassment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- One woman who has dealt with sexual harassment at the hands of powerful men is speaking out.

Gretchen Carlson left a high-profile job at Fox News after accusing corporate president Roger Ailes of sexual harassment. She later sued Fox News.

In a CNN interview on Tuesday night, Carlson said she hopes the momentum this case is providing continues.

"I mean, this is what we need to change about corporate America. We need to go from covering up, to encouraging the people to speak up. Hundred and eighty degrees in the total different direction," she said.

Carlson will be in Des Moines in less than two weeks. She is the keynote speaker at the 2017 Iowa Women Lead Change Conference at the Iowa Events Center.