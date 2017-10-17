Former UNI Football Player Killed in Possible Carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Missouri -- A former University of Northern Iowa football player was shot and killed in St. Louis early Monday morning.

Jaz Granderson played for UNI from 2009 to 2011 and was currently an assistant football coach at Desmet High School, outside St. Louis.

Police say Granderson was shot and killed during a possible carjacking.

Desmet cancelled its freshmen football game on Monday afternoon to deal with the loss. Police have not yet made any arrests in the case.

Granderson was 27 years old.