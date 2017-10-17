× Hunter Injured After Falling from Tree Stand

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – A deer hunter was injured Sunday while climbing into his tree stand.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says 24-year-old Bobbie Stephens of Indianola was hunting on private land in southern Warren County when the injury occurred. Stephens was climbing into a tress stand when he fell about 23-fee into a ravine.

Stephens was not hooked into a safety harness at the time of the fall. He was able to call to a hunting partner for help and was taken to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of a broken ankle.

The DNR says the straps on the tree stand were broken because of weather exposure and they are encouraging hunters to check the straps on deer stand before using them, especially if the tree stand has been left out year-round.