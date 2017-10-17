Innocent-Looking Unicorn Toy Transforms to Terrify Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This stuffed toy unicorn looks innocent enough - but it is terrifying little kids.

The cute and cuddly animal quickly turns scary, as Jessica Mags' two-year-old son learned.

Mags bought the Feisty Pet, named Glenda Glitterpoop the Unicorn, for her four children.

The children didn't know the toy's face can transform, with eyes glaring and fangs baring.

Mags showed her toddler who she says isn't afraid of anything - except for maybe unicorns now.

She said the boy was fine and laughed about it once he saw his reaction.