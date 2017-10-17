× Iowa Leaders’ Concerns Over More Cuts Fuel Fight with Trump Administration

DES MOINES, Iowa–Mess with Iowa’s sacred renewable fuels and you will feel the impact. Tuesday, both of Iowa’s senators met with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt on a second round of possible cuts to the Renewable Fuels Standard.

Governor Kim Reynolds said that she also has a meeting next week with Pruitt, along with Vice President Mike Pence on preserving the RFS. Reynolds wants President Donald Trump to live up to the campaign pledges he made to Iowans about protecting their renewable fuels industry. “They made a commitment to RFS and renewable fuels,” the governor said, “And especially with the volatile ag economy that we are dealing with right now, this would have a devastating impact, not only on Iowa but to rural America.”

The governor is also scheduled to take part in an event Wednesday at Two Rivers Cooperative in Pella, along with renewable fuels supporters.

Pruitt addressed renewable fuels during a recent interview on Channel 13’s “The Insiders.”

Asked whether Reynolds trusts that the President will come through for Iowa’s renewable fuels, she didn’t directly say one way or the other. But she said, “It’s really important for the state of Iowa and for Iowans.”