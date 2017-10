Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- An Iowa singer is moving along on the reality competition The Voice.

Chris Weaver competed against Kathrina Feigh in the battle round on Monday night. the two sang "Dangerous Woman" by Ariana Grande. In the end, Jennifer Hudson chose Weaver to move on.

Jon Mero of Des Moines and Adam Cunningham, who was born in Grandview but moved south as a young boy, have not yet competed. Mero is on Team Adam and Cunningham is on Team Blake.

The Voice airs on Channel 13 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.