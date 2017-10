× Johnston PD Hosting Drug Take-Back Event

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department is asking the public to help slow down the opioid epidemic.

The department will be hosting a drug take-back event next weekend. They’ll take any old, unwanted drugs, but they want people to especially make sure to clear out opioids and painkillers that you no longer use.

The event will be held at the city’s Public Safety Building on Merle Hay Road.