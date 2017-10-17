× Jury Selection Underway in Greene County Sexual Abuse Trial

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Jury selection has begun in the sex abuse trial of a Jefferson man.

Forty-six-year-old James Exline Jr. is charged with two counts of sex abuse. He’s accused of abusing his daughter, 12-year-old Paige Exline.

Paige and her 16-year-old-cousin Shakiah Cockerham were both killed in a house fire in May. Two other people in the home were injured.

Police say the fire was intentionally set by James Exline’s stepson, Patrick Thompson. He’s charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of arson.

Seven charges of sexual abuse have also been filed against Noah Exline, Paige’s brother, for alleged abuse he committed against her. His trial will be held in 2018.