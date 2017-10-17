× Tainted Gas Delivered to Several Iowa Convenience Stores

IOWA — Three convenience stores in northeast Iowa received tainted gas last week.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce says a small amount of diesel fuel was added into 87 octane gasoline. The Iowa locations with tainted gas were at Kwik Trips in Cresco and Decorah, and it was also found at the Farmers Co-Op in Fredericksburg. Forty-one stations in Minnesota and Wisconsin also got the bad supply.

Minnesota officials blame an operational malfunction. They say it’s unlikely the small amounts of diesel will cause severe or long-term vehicle damage.