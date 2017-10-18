DMACC Helps Student Replace Stolen Photography Equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- 19-year- old Des Moines Area Community College student Abby Jackson is a talented young photographer. But she isn't producing any new work right now.

“A lot of her pieces got acceptabled at student films. She did get mentioned, aired at couple of the festivals and won a couple of the festivals,” said Tim Coleman, Jackson’s media teacher at Central Campus. On top of those awards, she’s already gotten her foot in the door at a local production company. But her promising career took a big step backwards last Friday.

“Somebody stole my backpack and at that point I really just started crying hysterically,” said Abigail Jackson.

Thieves broke into her car and stole her backpack. Inside was her laptop, several pieces of camera equipment and a couple of hard drives. In total the damage was over $800 for equipment but that doesn’t account for all the work poured into the projects.

“Even If I don’t get my computer back, I really want my hard drives because that is like everything. You know what I mean, like all my projects and everything,” said Jackson.

Jackson emptied out her bank account and offered a $500 reward to get her bag back. But police doubt if that will help. “It’s unfortunate but the odds of finding her stuff, given the circumstances are pretty slim,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Thankfully for Abby, and fellow DMACC students, there's a special setup to help students in need. The DMACC Foundation operates the privately funded program to bail out kids in need of cash. Thanks to that fund most of what was in Abby's backpack will be replaced.

“But that’s alright because at least like, now it’s for sure I will be for sure I will be able to get something back out of this,” said Jackson.