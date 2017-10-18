× Governor Reynolds Signs Proclamation for ‘Character Counts’ Week

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds will sign a proclamation Wednesday for “Character Counts” week.

Character Counts week celebrates the six pillars of character in education across the country.

The pillars include: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.

Executive Director of Robert D and Billy Ray Center at Drake University, Scott Raecker said the pillars aim to engage communities and schools to implement them as a way of life.

“Part of points in our lives is to be able to dis-earn right from wrong and have the courage, conviction and commitment to do the right thing is so important. Learning those skills and active engagement is really what good parenting, as well as great community engagement brings to life,” Raecker said.

The six pillars of character are taught in schools as early as preschool and continues to grow throughout the college years.

Raecker said age is only a number when it comes to character.

“When you think about it, what does it look like to act in a capacity worthy of trust. To treat people with respect, to be responsible and accountable for our choices. How do we demonstrate a caring heart and make fair and equitable decisions and be good citizens,” Raecker said.

Students will join Governor Reynolds as she signs the proclamation Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.