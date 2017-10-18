× North Mahaska Coach Named Finalist For ‘Most Valuable Coach’

NEW SHARON, Iowa- The North Mahaska Head Wresting Coach has been named as one of 15 finalists by US Cellular in their Most Valuable Coach Contest.

Ryan Groom has taught industrial arts at North Mahaska High School for 8 years. He is in his first year as head wrestling coach at North Mahaska. He has also wrestled for, and coach at William Penn University. He also coaches golf, and is an assistant football coach at North Mahaska.

“Ryan is a very passionate young man and that’s what we look for,” said North Mahaska Athletic Director, Steve Ehret. “Not only in coaching but in his classroom he does tremendous work, if you’ve seen our shop area, at our shop is the 21st century.”

Ehret credits Groom for being a young guy “with a lot of ideas.” He went out and made those ideas a reality by modernizing the shop equipment.

An all-school assembly was held with US Cellular presenting a $5,000 check to the school.

“Some of you guys know Ryan’s background, he grew up in the foster care system, he lived in a lot of shelters,” said Erica Groom, Coach Groom’s wife. “He moved from town to town, until he came to Oskaloosa in the six grade.

Erica Groom shared the story about how Coach Groom didn’t get into college right away, as his ACT score was not high enough. Then after a few years he got into college to wrestle for William Penn. He was then asked to help coach the team. She added he is also a volunteer fire fighter, “even had a call this morning for a car accident,” said Erica.

“I wish they would instead of calling of the most Valuable Coach, call it the most Valuable Community or most Valuable School could you guys are the reason why we did it not because of me it’s because of you guys,” said Coach Groom.

“I’m a wrestling coach and I’m wrestler myself relentless we never give up we always try we always reach for our goals and that’s why I want all my kids ( students) to be relentless.”

Four Coaches have been nominated from the State of Iowa.

People can vote once per day for the most valuable coach, here. There is a $50,000 prize for coach who gets the most votes.