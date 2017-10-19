× Des Moines Officers Cleared in Fatal Shooting of Woman

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three Des Moines police officers will not face charges for fatally shooting an armed woman earlier this year.

A grand jury decided Tuesday that officers Brian Buck, Brandon Holtan, and Brady Pratt were justified in shooting Tiffany Potter.

Officials say one of the officers fatally shot Porter back in July.

Potter stopped her car outside a home on East 14th Street, when the three officers started to follow her. Potter ran from her car and fired a gunshot before the officer fired back.

Authorities have not specified which officer fired the fatal shot but Buck, Holtan, and Pratt were all present at the time of the shooting.