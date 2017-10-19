× DMACC Offers First Fire Science Class for High School Seniors

ANKENY, Iowa – High school students have the opportunity to learn how to be a firefighter and registered Emergency Medical Technician at Des Moines Area Community College.

For the first time DMACC has a class called Fire Science and EMT that lets high school seniors in the metro learn skills in those fields.

Fire Science and Paramedic Program Chair for DMACC Dewey Anderson said the program is a great opportunity for anyone who is interested in fire science or EMT.

“We are looking for students who are interested in fire science and EMS. Anybody with a curiosity that likes to work, not so much behind a desk. Down the road, but something where they can get out and help people and be out in the field. No two days are ever alike, and I think that appeals to a lot of the students,” Anderson said.

In the fall semester students will earn their Firefighter I and Firefighter II certification. In the spring semester the students will become certified EMTs.

Anderson said the students do a lot of hands on work, just like at a fire academy.

“They do some classroom training with the instructor and they will come out and do practical training where they put on turnout gear. They practice knots, confine space, they put on the self contained breathing apparatus. Everything that a regular fire academy would be for any type of recruit,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the program is just a stepping stone for the school’s paramedic program.

There are currently seven high school seniors enrolled in the class. The class can hold up to 15 people.

Anderson said with its success so far, the school will continue to have the course for high school seniors next year.

The class meets Monday through Friday at 7:45 a.m.

Students from Norwalk, Johnston, Waukee, and Ankeny all are participating in the class this year.