× Iowa Has Third Fewest ‘Functionally Obsolete’ Bridges in Nation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa appears to be making progress on its bridge problems.

According to an analysis of data by InsuranceQuotes.com, Iowa has the third fewest “functionally obsolete” bridges in the nation.

Functionally obsolete means a bridge that can’t carry out its specified use. That could mean lanes are too narrow or there aren’t shoulders.

The bridges aren’t considered dangerous, but are the types of structures that lead to traffic jams and more accidents.

This report did not look into “structurally deficient” bridges, or those in need of immediate repair or replacement.

Iowa is routinely at the top of those lists.