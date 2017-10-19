Northey Moving Closer to Leaving Iowa for USDA Post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, DC -- Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey is moving closer to becoming an undersecretary at the USDA.

On Thursday the Senate Agriculture Committee unanimously approved the nomination of Northey to serve as USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation. His nomination now moves on to the full US Senate for a final confirmation.

If he is confirmed and vacates his office in Iowa then Governor Kim Reynolds will choose his replacement to serve out his term which ends in January 2019.