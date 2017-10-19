× One Driver Killed in Two Vehicle Afternoon Crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A driver was killed Thursday afternoon after reportedly being hit by a truck that ran a red light.

Des Moines Police were called to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Clark Street at 12:59pm. Witnesses tell police that a gray Dodge Dakota ran a red light and hit a Chevy sedan that was traveling through the intersection on a green light.

The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His name hasn’t been released. The driver of the truck was not injured. No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.