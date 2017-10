× Preview Event Thursday for ‘Outlets of Des Moines’

ALTOONA, Iowa — The metro’s latest shopping attraction is about to open.

The Outlets of Des Moines will be open for business Friday.

The 300,000 square foot facility houses Nike, Vera Bradley, Converse and many more.

Thursday, a special charity preview night will give shoppers their first look inside. Proceeds from the event will go to help local non-profits.

It’s $20, in cash, to participate.