Top Halloween Costumes and Where to Find Them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t gotten your costume yet it’s not too late.

The National Retail Federation said Americans will spend most of their money for the holiday on costumes and many are searching online for inspiration, but one costume shop in central Iowa can help you out in person.

The Theatrical Shop in Historic Valley Junction has hundreds of costumes for rent and sale.

“We have anything and everything you could ever want to be. And we will personally help you find your true self and the costume that brings out your inner character,” Theatrical Shop Team Member Jenny Mally said.

Mally said some of the most popular costumes people are renting this year are classics like witches, Dracula and Frankenstein.

“Superheroes, Beauty and the Beast and even Hugh Hefner jackets are popular for this year. But costumes can be really simple too. We can help you with some makeup and a cute hat if you don’t want to go all out,” Mally said.

Theatrical Shop owner Debbie Westphal Swander said one of the characters that truly represents her inner self is Glenda, the Good Witch, from The Wizard of Oz.

“I just love her character. She is such an icon and brings out true joy. And that’s what we do here at the shop, we help people find a costume that makes them happy so they can be whoever they want to be for a day,” Swander said.

There are quite a few halloween events going on this weekend to get the whole family dressed up for including Family Halloween at Living History Farms.