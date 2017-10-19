× Woman Arrested Following High-Speed Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa – A woman was arrested early Thursday morning after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase.

Polk County deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle in the 2700 block of NE 51st Ct. for a traffic violation around 4:30 a.m. The driver, 27-year-old Jenny Hass, refused to stop and tried to get away from police.

Officials say after getting on to I-235 Hass again tried to elude deputies by driving at least 90 miles per hour.

Hass was taken into custody when the chase ended just south of I-235 on 31st Street I-235 around 4:45 a.m.

Hass is charged with eluding, driving while barred, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She also had outstanding warrants for trespass and violation of probation.

She is being held in the Polk County Jail.

The Des Moines Police Department and Iowa State Patrol assisted during the chase.