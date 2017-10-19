World Food Prize Brings Solutions To Hunger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year, the international agriculture community comes to Iowa for the World Food Prize. In Des Moines, groups trying to solve hunger problems around the world get a chance to tell their story.

One Acre Fund is such a group, it started 11 years ago in Africa to help farmers.

It's a non-profit, but works like a business, the group loans seeds and fertilizers to farmers, teaches them good farming practices, and shows them how best to store the products they grow.

The project started with 40 farmers, but has grown to hundreds of thousands. The result was growers going from being food insecure, to having food surpluses they can sell to local towns.

David Hong, Global Senior Policy Analyst with One Acre Fund says, "We know that the additional surplus that our clients are growing is hugely beneficial to our communities, I mean, on average our farmers have 5-6 children. So, if we're working with 570,000 clients that is 2.5 million, 3 million people in households, plus their communities and their neighbors."

On average, those farmers also make $120 a year more than their neighbors.

According to One Acre Fund, Sub-Saharan Africa has more than 50 million farmers locked into cycles of hunger.

Hong says the World Food Prize is a good place to communicate the needs of African farmers, "We think it's important for us to talk about what we do in Sub-Saharan Africa and try and build champions. We have one of our staff from Uganda who's here, who's speaking on a panel."

Hong adds the biggest constraint to their growth is resources and people.