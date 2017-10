Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE - Win and you're in, plain and simple. On heroes night, where many local military personnel were honored, the 7th ranked Carlisle Wildcats took care of business 50-21 over Norwalk. Max Goodhue, Kacyn Pickering, Cole Henderson and Conner Smith led the way for one of the best offenses in 3A.

The Wildcats earn the 2 seed in the district (Pella was district champ).

Carlisle will be on the road next week when the playoffs start.