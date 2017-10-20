Ames Chocolate Delivery Service Gets a New Look

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Ames resident Terry Stark had an offer to bring his chocolate business to a new level--street level.

Stark and the Chocolaterie Stam candy stores have purchased smart cars to use to deliver chocolate. In the college town of Ames, it's not uncommon for many restaurants to have foods like pizza, chicken, and Chinese food delivered, but now chocolate can also be added to the list.

“We used to see a lot of the other small restaurants in Ames make these deliveries. Even if I’m trying not to look at their car, I see their car," said Stark, who was able to purchase a used smart car through the Stam stores in Des Moines. "I realized that would be a good investment."

He said this has already proved to be true.

"Great reaction, you can see people take a double look in traffic," said Stark.

The company has been delivering chocolate for some time, using an unmarked van.

"People call from out of town, wanting us to deliver to someone here locally," said Stark. “The looks on their faces, I’ve delivered to the hospital to some of the nurses' stations, and it’s almost a fight for those."

Stark operates a store on Main Street in downtown Ames, which sells chocolate and gelato in a coffee shop type setting.