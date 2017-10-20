× Armed Suspects Rob Southeast Side Git-N-Go

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are searching for two men who robbed a convenience store early Friday morning.

It happened just after 12:00 a.m. at the Git-N-Go on 2140 East Park Avenue. Investigators say two men entered and one pointed a gun at the clerk and asked for money.

Both men took off on foot, heading north before police arrived. The suspects were described as black males and one of them was wearing black gloves.

Police are not saying what exactly was stolen.