× Drive-By Shooting Reported in Des Moines Neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting after calls from several neighbors led them to the evidence Thursday night.

Des Moines police officers were called to the area along 51st Street, just south of Urbandale Avenue, shortly after 10:00 p.m. Residents told police they heard several gunshots.

Officers found evidence of a shooting and sent out the crime scene unit to investigate.

Investigators say they haven’t received any reports of gunshot wounds from local hospitals, so they don’t think anyone was hit in the shooting.

This is the second drive-by shooting in the area in the past week.