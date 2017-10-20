G&L Clothing Giving Back to Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- For 100 years, a local clothing store has been a mainstay in Des Moines.

G&L Clothing first opened in 1917 selling work clothes downtown to railroaders. Several buildings and natural disasters like fires and floods over the years couldn't wash them away.

Now, the family-owned business that sits at 1801 Ingersoll Avenue is the state's largest retailer of Carhartt brand clothing. This weekend, they want the community to help celebrate a century by giving back. They are looking for donations that include food items for the Food Bank of Iowa, new or lightly used winter coats for Central Iowa Shelter and Services, and kitty litter or cat food for the Animal Rescue League.

"If they bring those in, we will give them 15% off their purchase, which saves them some money and helps our community. We've had great support from our customers this week doing that," said co-owner Frank Marcovis.

The 100th anniversary G&L Idol competition will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will sing their theme song for a G&L prize pack.