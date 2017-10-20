× Iowa State Penitentiary Remains on Lockdown Following Assault by Inmate

FORT MADISON, Iowa — More information has been released about the assault incident that left an Iowa State Penitentiary staff member hospitalized this week.

Officials say that staff member has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Corrections says inmate Keith Piper used two homemade weapons to attack a staffer trying to transport him. Officials say Piper has ties to groups affiliated with white supremacy, but it’s no clear if that was the motivation behind this attack.

For now, the whole facility remains on lockdown and restricted movement status. No visitors are allowed at this time.