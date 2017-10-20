New Animal Joins Pet Therapy Volunteer Program in Johnston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- A new guest is helping comfort people in Johnston.

Webster the mallard duck is a new pet therapy volunteer at WesleyLife. He will visit hospice patients with his handler, and can sit on people's lap or next to them as they pet him.

The volunteer coordinator says a duck maybe unusual, but different people find comfort in different ways.

"We saw this in action just the other day and honestly is was pretty remarkable. We visited with one woman in particular who grew up on a farm. They just snuggled up with one another. It was amazing to see," said Sarah Underwood, volunteer coordinator for WesleyLife.

Webster completed the pet therapy program at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.