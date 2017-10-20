New DPS Officers Graduate from Iowa Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The state of Iowa is now a little safer.

On Friday morning, 19 new Department of Public Safety officers graduated the state's basic academy. The officers will go on to serve with the Iowa State Patrol and other offices within the DPS.

The basic academy is different from other law enforcement academies in the state because its graduates carry on different missions. They are most often working alone or are called in to assist with major investigations.

DPS Commissioner Roxann Ryan says this requires the development of unique skills.

"When you're operating alone, you need to be able to make decisions quickly and decisively," she said. "When you're assisting another agency, you're expected to provide an outside, independent voice. Your personal and professional integrity, combined with this independence, means that we can be sure that law enforcement officials are doing the right things and doing them in the right ways."

Friday's graduates are members of the academy's 40th class.