Northey Passes Ag Committee Confirmation

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey was unanimously confirmed by the Senate Agriculture Committee on Thursday.

He now goes to the full Senate to be approved as the USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation, head of the Farm Service Agency, the Risk Management Agency, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Also confirmed is Gregory Ibach of Nebraska, to be Under Secretary of Agriculture for Marketing and Regulatory Programs.

Northey has served as Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture for 10 years.