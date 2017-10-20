× Parents Arrested After Death of 17-Month-Old Child Who Weighed 11 Pounds

RIVERSIDE, Iowa — Two parents in eastern Iowa are facing charges in the death of their child.

Authorities say the arrest follows an almost year-long investigation in Riverside.

On November 9th of last year, a 17-month-old girl was found unresponsive in her crib.

An autopsy ruled her death a homicide. While the cause was undetermined, malnutrition and neglect significantly contributed to the death. The child weighed 11 pounds at the time of her death.

The child’s parents, Ambrashia Chrzan and Anthony McCoy, were arrested Thursday. Both are charged with child endangerment resulting in death. They are being held in the Washington County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, the child had been returned to Chrzan and McCoy from foster care and despite being made aware of the serious medical concerns related to the child’s health and development, “…neither Amber Chrzan or Anthony McCoy took the necessary steps to provide A.M. with the proper medical care and/or nutrition in the weeks leading to her death.”